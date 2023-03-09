After Hlaing Htet Aung landed another vicious kick to his opponent’s chest, the referee called a stop to the bout of traditional Myanmar boxing, the crowd cheered and the ringside band ended their tune with a flourish.

The 22-year-old strutted victorious from the ring at the end of a five-day traditional Lethwei tournament, now in front of big crowds again following the pandemic.

He has just beaten the current champion for his weight and has the bruises and lumps on his face to prove it.