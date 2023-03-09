  • Fighters Htun Linn Aung (left) and Nay Htoo Htoo competing during a traditional Myanmar boxing Lethwei tournament at Pyi Thar Lin Aye pagoda in Hlaingbwe, Myanmar, on March 5. | AFP-JIJI
    Fighters Htun Linn Aung (left) and Nay Htoo Htoo competing during a traditional Myanmar boxing Lethwei tournament at Pyi Thar Lin Aye pagoda in Hlaingbwe, Myanmar, on March 5. | AFP-JIJI

  • Afp-JIJI

  • SHARE

Hlaingbwe, Myanmar – After Hlaing Htet Aung landed another vicious kick to his opponent’s chest, the referee called a stop to the bout of traditional Myanmar boxing, the crowd cheered and the ringside band ended their tune with a flourish.

The 22-year-old strutted victorious from the ring at the end of a five-day traditional Lethwei tournament, now in front of big crowds again following the pandemic.

He has just beaten the current champion for his weight and has the bruises and lumps on his face to prove it.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW