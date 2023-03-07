Football Australia (FA) and its stakeholders have reached an “overwhelming consensus” that a reported Saudi Arabia sponsorship deal does not align with their vision for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, FA Chief Executive James Johnson said on Monday.

Both FA and New Zealand Football said last month that they had not been consulted by global soccer governing body FIFA after reports that Visit Saudi will join international brands such as Adidas, Coca-Cola and Visa as major sponsors.

The 32-team tournament, which kicks off in July, is being cohosted by Australia and New Zealand. Johnson said FA had consulted on the matter with the government and commercial partners.