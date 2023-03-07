Tim Atherton has been pitching for Australia for over a decade and is among the most respected figures in the nation’s tight-knit baseball community.

In 2017 he pitched in the World Baseball Classic. Two years later, Atherton threw 5⅓ scoreless innings to help the Aussies topple the United States during the Premier12.

It is not hard for Atherton to recall how he felt the first time he put the uniform on all those years ago. Because those same feelings come flooding back no matter how many times he suits up for the Australians.