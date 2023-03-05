  • Drua's Caleb Muntz (center) gets tackled during a Super Rugby match at the AAMI Park in Melbourne on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne has hit out at the challenges facing his team in Super Rugby, saying one of his players failed a concussion test because he could not understand English.

The Pacific island side were crushed by the Michael Hooper-led NSW Waratahs 46-17 in round two of the competition in Melbourne on Saturday evening.

They were forced to play with 13 men for a period in the second half due to injury and a yellow card, which left them with a weakened scrum that proved costly.

