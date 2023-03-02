  • Rory McIlroy hits from the 15th hole tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Pacific Palisades, California, on Feb. 18. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
The PGA Tour unveiled its new-look structure for the 2024 season featuring eight “designated events” with elite fields, no cut and increased prize money hailed by Rory McIlroy as producing a “compelling product.”

The move follows discussions between the tour and top players such as McIlroy and Tiger Woods in the wake of the emergence of the rival, Saudi-backed, LIV Golf tour.

“These smaller, designated event fields will not only deliver substantial, can’t-miss tournaments to our fans at important intervals throughout the season, but they will also enhance the quality of full-field events,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a memo to tour members.

