The PGA Tour unveiled its new-look structure for the 2024 season featuring eight “designated events” with elite fields, no cut and increased prize money hailed by Rory McIlroy as producing a “compelling product.”

The move follows discussions between the tour and top players such as McIlroy and Tiger Woods in the wake of the emergence of the rival, Saudi-backed, LIV Golf tour.

“These smaller, designated event fields will not only deliver substantial, can’t-miss tournaments to our fans at important intervals throughout the season, but they will also enhance the quality of full-field events,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a memo to tour members.