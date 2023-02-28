Cricketer Sonam Yadav could not afford sports shoes when she was younger but now the 15-year-old is set to play in India’s Women’s Premier League and says the money will transform life for her family.

Sonam was the youngest player drafted for the inaugural edition of the Twenty20 tournament when she joined Mumbai Indians at auction and took home a check for 1 million rupees ($12,000).

News of her signing sparked celebrations in her village, where blackouts are a daily occurrence and piped water only a recent arrival.