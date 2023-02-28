There’s a lot of Michael Jordan in the air in 2023. Why? The No. 23, of course, was the basketball legend’s jersey number.

There’s the upcoming movie “Air,” starring Viola Davis, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. And now six sneakers — individual Air Jordans, not pairs — that MJ wore during the final, winning game of each of his NBA championships are up for sale by Sotheby’s in a collection.

It’s unclear how much a unique grouping like this might sell for, said Eric Hirsch, a modern collectibles specialist with Sotheby’s, which is offering the shoes for a private sale rather than an auction. A pair of shoes Jordan wore during his rookie season in 1984 sold in 2021 for a record-breaking $1.47 million.