    Honda has continued to produce powertrains for the Red Bull and AlphaTauri teams despite formally withdrawing from Formula One in 2021. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Several teams have approached Honda about a partnership when Formula One’s new engine era starts in 2026, but no decision has been taken about future involvement, the Japanese manufacturer said on Monday.

Honda have an agreement to build engines in Japan for world champion Red Bull and its sister team AlphaTauri, but that will end in 2025.

Red Bull have set up its own powertrain company in Milton Keynes and this month announced a new partnership with Ford from 2026.

