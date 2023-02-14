IOC president Thomas Bach should learn from history when it comes to his move to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics, one of Ukraine’s most high-profile former athletes Olha Saladukha has said.

It is approaching a year since Russia invaded Ukraine — with help from its ally Belarus — and Saladukha, now a lawmaker in the Ukrainian parliament, said it was unimaginable that Bach’s desire to have athletes from both countries compete in Paris should become reality.

Saladukha said Bach was “an intelligent person” and he should see the historic parallels between World War II and now.