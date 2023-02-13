As Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard prepare to face each other when Arsenal takes on Manchester City in a huge game in the Premier League title race on Wednesday, there is optimism back in their native Norway that the star duo are about to make the country a soccer force again.

Norway has not qualified for a major tournament since Euro 2000, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Tore Andre Flo were leading the attack.

Odegaard was 18 months old and Haaland had not been born, as Norway defeated Spain but failed to advance out of its group.