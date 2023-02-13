  • Scottie Scheffler poses with the trophy after winning the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Phoenix – Scottie Scheffler outdueled Canada’s Nick Taylor down the back nine to repeat as PGA Phoenix Open champion on Sunday and overtake Rory McIlroy for the world No. 1 ranking.

It was the 26-year-old American’s first title since capturing last year’s Masters and moved him back to the top of the rankings after losing the top spot to McIlroy last October.

“It feels pretty good,” Scheffler said.

