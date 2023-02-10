Star pitcher Yu Darvish has agreed to a six-year contract extension worth $108 million with the San Diego Padres, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

The 36-year-old right-hander’s deal runs through the 2028 campaign — when Darvish will turn 42 — according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, ESPN and the MLB website, all citing unnamed sources.

The deal comes a week before Padres pitchers and catchers are due to report for spring training. Darvish had been set to become a free agent after the 2023 season.