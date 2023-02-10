  • Yu Darvish has agreed to a six-year contract extension with the Padres. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Yu Darvish has agreed to a six-year contract extension with the Padres. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Star pitcher Yu Darvish has agreed to a six-year contract extension worth $108 million with the San Diego Padres, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

The 36-year-old right-hander’s deal runs through the 2028 campaign — when Darvish will turn 42 — according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, ESPN and the MLB website, all citing unnamed sources.

The deal comes a week before Padres pitchers and catchers are due to report for spring training. Darvish had been set to become a free agent after the 2023 season.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW