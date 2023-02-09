Ireland captain Johnny Sexton said on Wednesday he will be fit for this weekend’s Six Nations match against France before joking that he hoped he had not jinxed himself.

The flyhalf has passed a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) and shaken off the effects of a dead leg he suffered during Ireland’s impressive 34-10 victory over Wales in its Six Nations opener last Saturday.

The 37-year-old icon has missed the past two meetings with Les Bleus due to a head injury and hamstring concerns but could give his side a huge boost in a clash between the top two teams in the World Rugby rankings this weekend in Dublin.