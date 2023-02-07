  • Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks with the media during Super Bowl Opening Night in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks with the media during Super Bowl Opening Night in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is confident about the Philadelphia Eagles’ mindset entering the Super Bowl.

“I didn’t put in all that work for no reason,” he said. “I feel like this team hasn’t put in all the work that we’ve put in for no reason. We’ve come here to finish the job we set out to do.”

Hurts referred to “the work” time after time during his remarks on Monday at Super Bowl LVII Opening Night, held at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

