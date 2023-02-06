Harry Kane said becoming Tottenham’s all-time top scorer was a “magical moment,” as his 267th goal for the club sealed a 1-0 win against Manchester City that severely damaged the champions’ bid to retain the Premier League title.

Kane’s historic first-half strike at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium sent him past Jimmy Greaves and into sole possession of the hallowed record.

Greaves had held the milestone since 1970. Kane pulled even with him against Fulham on Jan. 23.