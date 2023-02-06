France survived a huge scare as it started its Six Nations campaign with a nerve-racking 29-24 away victory over Italy on Sunday.

The defending champion trailed 24-22 going into the last 15 minutes before replacement flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert scored the decisive try after Thibaud Flament, Ethan Dumortier and Thomas Ramos, who kicked the other points, touched down in the first half.

Italy, which made the most of France’s poor discipline, responded with Ange Capuozzo’s try, a penalty try and points from the boot of Tommaso Allan, showcasing its newly found flair and self-confidence but coming up just short as Les Bleus claimed their 14th straight test victory.