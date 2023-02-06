Los Angeles – One of the oldest records in American sports is set to fall this week when the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James finally eclipses Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the most prolific scorer in NBA history.
Abdul-Jabbar has owned the NBA’s all-time scoring record of 38,387 points, a mark that many thought might never be beaten, for over four decades.
Now the 38-year-old James, who has had a dazzling 20-year career, stands just 36 points away from passing Abdul-Jabbar.
