Stefanos Tsitsipas dreamed of holding the Australian Open trophy aloft after nodding off on the eve of Sunday’s final but Novak Djokovic ended up giving the confident Greek a rude awakening.

In a rematch of the 2021 French Open final, Tsitsipas lost 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5) as the Serbian claimed a record-extending 10th Australian Open crown and his 22nd Grand Slam title to match Rafael Nadal.

.Though falling short again in his goal of becoming Greece’s first Grand Slam champion and world No. 1, Tsitsipas was philosophical in defeat.