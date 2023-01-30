Kaoru Mitoma’s brilliant control and finish in stoppage time gave host Brighton a 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the F.A. Cup on Sunday, sending the Seagulls through to the fifth round while inflicting another blow to the reeling Reds.

Harvey Elliott gave Liverpool the lead at Amex, but Lewis Dunk scored an equalizer for Brighton before the break.

Brighton earned the win in the final stages thanks to a moment of magic from Mitoma.