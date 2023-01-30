Ilia Malinin fell on his signature quadruple axel, but three clean quads and an unexpected bravura finish were more than enough to see the 18-year-old through to his first national men’s title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Sunday.

Malinin, the “Quadgod” who became the first to land a quadruple axel in competition this season, had skated a near-flawless short program and led by over 10 points going into the decisive free skate in San Jose, California.

He shook off the fall on his opening element and fought through a few more uncharacteristic troubles with his jumps — adding in a string of impressive unplanned triples late in the program.