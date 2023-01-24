Six Nations Chief Executive Ben Morel said there are no plans to expand the championship or change the participants, amid media reports of interest from South Africa’s rugby union.

South Africa has been increasingly aligning itself with the northern hemisphere, with four clubs joining the United Rugby Championship in 2021 and three entering Europe’s Champions Cup last year.

“I can understand that dynamic, but the players in the club game in South Africa needed a competition to play in, which has been an issue on their side,” Morel told the Telegraph.