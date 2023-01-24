France coach Fabien Galthie is wary of player burnout in a Rugby World Cup year as he begins the defense of the Six Nations crown won last year in convincing fashion by counting down the 16 matches to the global final in Paris on Oct. 28.

The French domestic season is a long one and Galthie is already without a number of key players going into the Six Nations, which will be a final competitive run-out before they host the World Cup in eight months’ time.

Jonathan Danty, Cameron Woki and Gabin Villiere are all long-term absentees, while regulars Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros and Maxime Lucu are also missing from a Six Nations squad with eight new caps.