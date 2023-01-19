  • Norway's Casper Ruud serves against Jenson Brooksby of the U.S. during their men's singles match on day four of the Australian Open on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
Melbourne – Second seed Casper Ruud was sent packing in the Australian Open second round Thursday after being defeated by hard-hitting American Jenson Brooksby, a day after Rafael Nadal also went out.

The Norwegian Ruud, who took a medical timeout after the second set, succumbed 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2 to the 39th-ranked Brooksby on Rod Laver Arena.

His early exit left the tournament without its top two seeds in week one after Nadal's shock loss on the same court Wednesday to another American, Mackenzie McDonald.

