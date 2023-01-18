Antonio Conte has called on Premier League owners and executives to speak up rather than leave managers to face the media alone when trouble strikes their clubs.

The Tottenham boss has come under fire from frustrated fans during a difficult spell that threatens to derail his side’s bid to finish in the top four.

Beaten 2-0 by north London rival Arsenal on Sunday, fifth-placed Tottenham is five points behind fourth-place Manchester United, which also has a game in hand in the race to qualify for the Champions League.