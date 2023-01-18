  • Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes English clubs should take a page from their Italian counterparts when it comes to media relations. | AFP-JIJI
    Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes English clubs should take a page from their Italian counterparts when it comes to media relations. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Manchester – Antonio Conte has called on Premier League owners and executives to speak up rather than leave managers to face the media alone when trouble strikes their clubs.

The Tottenham boss has come under fire from frustrated fans during a difficult spell that threatens to derail his side’s bid to finish in the top four.

Beaten 2-0 by north London rival Arsenal on Sunday, fifth-placed Tottenham is five points behind fourth-place Manchester United, which also has a game in hand in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW