The International Olympic Committee announced Monday that the four Olympic Games between 2026 and 2032 will be broadcast on free-to-air television in Europe.

The IOC said that all media rights in Europe for the summer and winter Games for the period had been awarded to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), an alliance of public service broadcasters, along with current rights holder Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

The move marks a change of approach from the current six-year deal that runs through to the 2024 Paris Olympics.