  • Manchester City's John Stones (right) and Chelsea's Carney Chukwuemeka vie for the ball during their match at Stamford Bridge in London on Thursday. | REUTERS
  • REUTERS, AFP-JIJI

London – Manchester City’s 1-0 win at Chelsea on Thursday underscored the talent-rich squad’s depth, something that may prove to be a trump card in their pursuit of Premier League leader Arsenal in their bid to retain the title.

City coach Pep Guardiola threw on Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez — both guaranteed starters for many other teams — in the 60th minute, replacing England winger Phil Foden and Portugal’s Bernardo Silva.

Within three minutes, Grealish sent in a pinpoint cross to Mahrez, who scored to win the match for City.

