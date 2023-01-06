Manchester City’s 1-0 win at Chelsea on Thursday underscored the talent-rich squad’s depth, something that may prove to be a trump card in their pursuit of Premier League leader Arsenal in their bid to retain the title.

City coach Pep Guardiola threw on Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez — both guaranteed starters for many other teams — in the 60th minute, replacing England winger Phil Foden and Portugal’s Bernardo Silva.

Within three minutes, Grealish sent in a pinpoint cross to Mahrez, who scored to win the match for City.