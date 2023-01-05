Paris – The WTA, the principal body that runs women’s professional tennis, on Wednesday demanded a private meeting with Peng Shuai before any potential return to China.
“We have received confirmation that Peng is safe and comfortable, but we have not yet met with her personally,” the WTA said in a statement.
“As we would do with any of our players globally, we have called for a formal investigation into the allegations by the appropriate authorities and an opportunity for the WTA to meet with Peng — privately — to discuss her situation.”
