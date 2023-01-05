  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up before a game against the Lions in Detroit on Nov. 24, 2022. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up before a game against the Lions in Detroit on Nov. 24, 2022. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • REUTERS

The Buffalo Bills said on Wednesday that safety Damar Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” since suffering a cardiac arrest during a Monday night game in Cincinnati, but that he remains in critical condition.

“Damar remains in the ICU (intensive care unit) in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” the Bills said in a social media post.

“He is expected to remain under intensive care as his healthcare team continues to monitor and treat him.”

