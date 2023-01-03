  • Mourners pay tribute to Brazilian soccer legend Pele during his wake at Vila Belmiro in Santos, Brazil, on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
    Mourners pay tribute to Brazilian soccer legend Pele during his wake at Vila Belmiro in Santos, Brazil, on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Santos, Brazil – An emotional Brazil began paying its final respects Monday to soccer legend Pele with a wake at the stadium where he first took the world’s breath away with his dazzling skill.

Thousands of fans and football dignitaries slowly filed through Vila Belmiro, home to Pele’s longtime club, Santos, where the coffin bearing the remains of “O Rei” (The King) was displayed in the center of the field.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s office said he would attend the 24-hour wake on Tuesday at 9 a.m. to “pay his respects and tribute,” before a funeral procession and interment later in the day.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW