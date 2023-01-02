Tom Brady threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to send the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the NFL playoffs, while the New York Giants also booked a postseason berth with a win on Sunday.

Brady, 45, completed 34 of 45 passes for 432 yards and scored on a 1-yard run with 1:58 remaining as the Buccaneers beat Carolina 30-24.

Mike Evans finished with 10 catches for 207 yards — including touchdown grabs of 30, 57 and 63 yards — and the Bucs (8-8) took the NFC South crown to give Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner, the 19th division title of his career.