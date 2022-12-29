The Dallas Mavericks unveiled a statue of former star Dirk Nowitzki on Christmas Day. After Luka Doncic’s historic triple-double against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, the team might need to commission another monument.

Doncic delivered an astonishing 60-point triple-double as he led the Mavericks to a 126-121 overtime victory over the Knicks. The Slovenian superstar finished with 21 rebounds and 10 assists, becoming the first player in NBA history with a triple-double featuring at least 60 points and 20 rebounds.

“It’ll be another statue in Dallas … Luka is like that,” former NBA MVP Kevin Garnett quipped.