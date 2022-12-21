  • Kenyan Diana Kipyokei 2021 Boston Marathon title has been vacated after she was handed a six-year ban for doping. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters

Kenya’s Diana Kipyokei has been disqualified as the 2021 Boston Marathon women’s winner after being handed a six-year ban for using the prohibited substance triamcinolone acetonide, the Athletics Integrity United (AIU) said on Tuesday.

Compatriot Purity Rionoripo, the 2017 Paris Marathon winner, has been banned for five years after testing positive for the banned diuretic furosemide and along with Kipyokei was found to have hampered the AIU’s investigation by providing false information or documentation.

Fellow Kenyan Betty Wilson Lempus has been charged with the presence of triamcinolone acetonide. She remains provisionally suspended.

