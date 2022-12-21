Snowflakes dance in the massive spotlights at a public ice hockey rink in the Finnish city of Oulu, against the echoing sound of pucks bouncing during a precious practice session for a local youth team.

Less than 200 kilometers from the Arctic Circle, the dozen young players are training outdoors in freezing temperatures rather than in their own arena — which they can no longer afford to run.

Ice hockey is the top sport in Finland, the reigning world champion. There are around 30,000 children registered in ice hockey teams, while many more play casually with friends or at school.