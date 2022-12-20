Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill led all NFL players in fan voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, the league announced on Monday.

Tagovailoa, a Hawaiian signal-caller of Samoan heritage who has thrown for a career-best 3,238 yards this season, received 306,861 votes with Hill second overall on 293,679 after fan balloting concluded last Thursday.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who leads the NFL with 4,496 passing yards and 35 touchdown passes, was third on 271,541 votes followed by Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson on 264,653 and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on 248,279.