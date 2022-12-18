  • Heat center Bam Adebayo shoots against the Spurs in the third quarter of the NBA Mexico City Game 2022 at Mexico City Arena on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
The Miami Heat pounced late to beat the San Antonio Spurs 111-101 on Saturday in Mexico City, where commissioner Adam Silver discussed the prospect of NBA expansion south of the border.

A sellout crowd of over 20,000 turned out at Mexico City Arena, where the Spurs seized the initiative with a 19-0 first-quarter run.

The young Spurs team led by three at halftime and was up by four going into the final period, but Miami’s experience and tough defending paid off in a 31-17 fourth-quarter advantage that delivered the victory.

