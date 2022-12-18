The Miami Heat pounced late to beat the San Antonio Spurs 111-101 on Saturday in Mexico City, where commissioner Adam Silver discussed the prospect of NBA expansion south of the border.
A sellout crowd of over 20,000 turned out at Mexico City Arena, where the Spurs seized the initiative with a 19-0 first-quarter run.
The young Spurs team led by three at halftime and was up by four going into the final period, but Miami’s experience and tough defending paid off in a 31-17 fourth-quarter advantage that delivered the victory.
