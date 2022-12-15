France coach Didier Deschamps said the team must now take the final step to win its second successive World Cup title after eliminating Morocco 2-0 in the semifinals on Wednesday.

The French took the lead in the fifth minute through defender Theo Hernandez before Randal Kolo Muani added another in the 79th to seal their fourth appearance in the final in the last seven editions.

“There’s emotion, there’s pride, there’s going to be a final step,” said Deschamps, who led France to the 2018 title.