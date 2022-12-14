  • Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates his team's third goal, scored by Julian Alvarez, during their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal against Croatia in Lusail, Qatar, on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates his team's third goal, scored by Julian Alvarez, during their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal against Croatia in Lusail, Qatar, on Tuesday. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Lusail, Qatar – Lionel Messi praised Argentina’s intelligence after it swept aside Croatia with a no-nonsense 3-0 win to reach the World Cup final on Tuesday, having shown more guts than flair to beat the Netherlands in the previous round.

Messi converted a first-half penalty before Julian Alvarez scored either side of the interval to see off an overwhelmed Croatia, which had little left in the tank after progressing through the two previous rounds on penalties.

“We’re an intelligent squad, we know how to read the game we know how to suffer when necessary, when to press. Every detail counts in every match,” Messi, on a mission to win his first World Cup, told a news conference.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW