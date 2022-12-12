Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants 48-22 and became the first team to clinch a playoff berth.

Miles Sanders ran 17 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns while Hurts completed 21 of 31 passes for 217 yards and ran seven times for 77 yards.

The Eagles improved to an NFL-best 12-1 to secure their fifth playoff berth in six seasons, but Philadelphia’s goal is a championship, not just a playoff spot.