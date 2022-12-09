  • Morocco's players throw coach Walid Regragui in the air as they celebrate beating Spain during the Round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Morocco's players throw coach Walid Regragui in the air as they celebrate beating Spain during the Round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

Morocco skipper Walid Regragui became the first ever African coach to take a team into the World Cup quarterfinals when his side beat Spain on penalties, despite only taking over the reins in August.

Regragui was appointed before the tournament with Moroccan football in turmoil after previous coach Vahid Halilhodzic was sacked over “differences of opinion” with the country’s football federation.

But in seven matches since then, the Atlas Lions have been unbeaten, conceding only once — an own goal in their final group game against already-eliminated Canada.

