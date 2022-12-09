Morocco skipper Walid Regragui became the first ever African coach to take a team into the World Cup quarterfinals when his side beat Spain on penalties, despite only taking over the reins in August.

Regragui was appointed before the tournament with Moroccan football in turmoil after previous coach Vahid Halilhodzic was sacked over “differences of opinion” with the country’s football federation.

But in seven matches since then, the Atlas Lions have been unbeaten, conceding only once — an own goal in their final group game against already-eliminated Canada.