Doha – Morocco stunned Spain in a penalty shootout to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time in their history on Tuesday.
After 120 minutes without a goal at Education City Stadium, Spain failed to score a single penalty as Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved two and Pablo Sarabia hit the post.
That left Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi to settle the tie with a nerveless chipped kick to drive the predominantly Moroccan crowd wild.
