  • Morocco players celebrate after winning a penalty shootout with Spain at the FIFA World Cup in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Morocco players celebrate after winning a penalty shootout with Spain at the FIFA World Cup in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Doha – Morocco stunned Spain in a penalty shootout to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time in their history on Tuesday.

After 120 minutes without a goal at Education City Stadium, Spain failed to score a single penalty as Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved two and Pablo Sarabia hit the post.

That left Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi to settle the tie with a nerveless chipped kick to drive the predominantly Moroccan crowd wild.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED