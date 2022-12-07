  • Fans celebrate in Souq Waqif after Morocco defeated Spain at the 2022 World Cup in Doha on Wednesday. After a defensive struggle, Morocco knocked Spain out of the World Cup in a 3-0 penalty shootout. | ERIN SCHAFF / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • AFP-JIJI

AL RAYYAN, Qatar – With shouts, songs, cries and tears, Moroccans exploded with joy Tuesday as their football team beat Spain to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time.

“There were millions behind Morocco — this team represents a spirit, a union,” said Imad Ait Ounejjar, from a noisy, crowded restaurant in the coastal city of Casablanca.

“This victory is for Morocco, Africa, the Arab world and all the nations that believed in us. We are proud to be Moroccans,” added the young man, who works as a project manager.

