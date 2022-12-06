  • The Brazil team unveiled a banner honoring Brazilian soccer legend Pele after Monday's win over South Korea in the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar. | AFP-JIJI
    The Brazil team unveiled a banner honoring Brazilian soccer legend Pele after Monday's win over South Korea in the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Doha – Brazil’s players paid tribute to soccer legend Pele, who is receiving hospital treatment in Sao Paulo due to his ailing health, after sauntering to a 4-1 World Cup victory over South Korea on Monday.

Following the last-16 match at Stadium 974 in Doha, the players unfurled a huge banner to the 82-year-old, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

First-half goals from Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta saw Brazil put the game to bed long before Paik Seung-ho’s stunning consolation in the second period.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED