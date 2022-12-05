Kylian Mbappe said he dreamed of winning the World Cup for a second time after his brace helped France to a 3-1 win over Poland on Sunday, as the reigning champion secured a spot in the quarterfinals in Qatar.

“Of course, this World Cup is an obsession for me, it’s the competition of my dreams,” said the 23-year-old, who burst onto the global stage by playing a starring role when the French won the title in Russia four years ago.

“I have built my season around this competition and around being ready both physically and mentally for it.