Spain coach Luis Enrique blamed five minutes of “total loss of control” for his team’s shock 2-1 defeat against Japan on Thursday. Spain qualified for the World Cup last 16 as the second-place team from Group E despite the loss.

La Roja, among the favorites to win the tournament, would have been eliminated if Costa Rica had held on to beat Germany, although Los Ticos eventually fell 4-2.

Alvaro Morata put Spain in front early, but two strikes in four minutes from Japan at the start of the second half turned the game on its head.