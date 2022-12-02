Doha – Spain coach Luis Enrique blamed five minutes of “total loss of control” for his team’s shock 2-1 defeat against Japan on Thursday. Spain qualified for the World Cup last 16 as the second-place team from Group E despite the loss.
La Roja, among the favorites to win the tournament, would have been eliminated if Costa Rica had held on to beat Germany, although Los Ticos eventually fell 4-2.
Alvaro Morata put Spain in front early, but two strikes in four minutes from Japan at the start of the second half turned the game on its head.
