Fans were hoping for Wales to turn up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in high spirits after an agonizing 64-year wait, but the team stumbled at the first hurdle as the aging “golden generation” of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey failed to deliver.

In the opening 1-1 draw with the United States, Bale proved why he is Wales’ most trustworthy player after he won and converted a late penalty, but that was all he could offer in what was an underwhelming campaign for the Welsh in Qatar.

Against Iran, the 33-year-old was dispossessed several times and had one shot on target as Wales suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat which left them hoping for a miracle against rival England in the so-called “Battle of Britain.”