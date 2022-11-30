Japanese lawmakers Wednesday marked the launch of a nonpartisan group for promoting the sport of cricket, which has a minor presence in the country.

The group is chaired by Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. His constituency in Sano, Tochigi Prefecture, is home to the Japan Cricket Association.

“It’s said that 300 million people play cricket (worldwide), but the figure in Japan is still around 4,000,” Motegi said at the group’s inaugural meeting in Tokyo.