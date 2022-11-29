The organizers of the Paris 2024 Olympics said they would launch a streamlined public ticketing operation ahead of the event, with the first draw for a total of 10 million tickets for sale starting on Dec. 1.

Anyone in the world can enter the draw which ends on Jan. 31, 2023, and 3 million tickets in packages will effectively be available in February. Tickets will be obtainable from a single platform and will not be available through ticket resellers.

“It is not a sprint,” said Paris 2024 chief executive officer Etienne Thobois during an announcement event at the Eiffel Tower.