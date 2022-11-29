The organizers of the Paris 2024 Olympics said they would launch a streamlined public ticketing operation ahead of the event, with the first draw for a total of 10 million tickets for sale starting on Dec. 1.
Anyone in the world can enter the draw which ends on Jan. 31, 2023, and 3 million tickets in packages will effectively be available in February. Tickets will be obtainable from a single platform and will not be available through ticket resellers.
“It is not a sprint,” said Paris 2024 chief executive officer Etienne Thobois during an announcement event at the Eiffel Tower.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.