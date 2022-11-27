  • Costa Rica's players celebrate after winning their World Cup Group E match against Japan at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
Doha – Costa Rica stunned Japan 1-0 thanks to a late goal at the World Cup on Sunday to blow Group E wide open and hand a potential lifeline to Germany.

It was Costa Rica’s first shot on target at this World Cup and could be of huge benefit to the Germans.

The result left Spain, Japan and Costa Rica all on three points. Spain face Germany later Sunday in another crucial contest.

