American teenager Ilia Malinin said he was “still in shock” after conjuring up his fiendishly difficult quadruple axel to take gold in the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Espoo on Saturday.

The reigning world junior champion’s reward was a ticket to the Grand Prix Final in Turin next month, where he will be joined by Japan’s Mai Mihara who won women’s gold.

Malinin was lying second to Frenchman Kevin Aymoz, the surprise leader after the men’s short progam on Friday, with Japan’s Shun Sato in third.