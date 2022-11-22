  • Wales captain Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer against the United States during their FIFA World Cup Group B match in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Monday. | REUTERS
    Wales captain Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer against the United States during their FIFA World Cup Group B match in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Monday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Al-Rayyan, Qatar – Gareth Bale scored a late penalty to snatch a 1-1 draw with the United States in Wales’ first World Cup game in 64 years on Monday.

Welsh skipper Bale lashed home an 82nd-minute spot kick to break American hearts moments after earning the penalty when defender Walker Zimmerman crashed into the former Real Madrid star.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW